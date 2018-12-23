WWE News: Seth Rollins reflects on his 2018

Seth Rollins followed up an incredible 2017 with an even better year in 2018. Over the year, he’s held the Intercontinental Championship and the RAW Tag-Team Championship, cementing himself as one of the most popular babyfaces on WWE RAW.

Rollins is now being rumored to be the main in line to beat Brock Lesnar for his WWE Universal Championship. The Architect himself recently posted on social media to comment on the massive year he’s had:

“This year was my favorite year in professional wrestling because it was the most intentional of my career. At the start of 2018, there wasn’t a lot of buzz around me and some people were wondering (including me) if maybe my best years were behind me. With the support of my friends, my fans, and my WWE family I was able to capitalize on opportunities given and transform that doubt into momentum. “I hit a stride so smooth that my confidence shot through the stratosphere. I began to flourish in the roles of general and leader. I was able to travel the world, make new friends, share the ring with some of the most talented humans on the planet, and learn a little about a lot I didn’t know before. I don’t know what 2019 is gonna look like, but I am forever grateful that I am able to experience the life I’ve been given. Thank you to everyone out there that played any part in making my 2018 what it was. It’s never too late to turn it all around.”

Will Seth Rollins follow up an incredible 2018 by winning the WWE Universal Championship in 2019?