5 Crazy John Cena stories you need to know

Whether you’re a fan of John Cena or a member of the “Cena sucks” brigade, you can’t deny that the 16-time champion is an all-time great. During his time in the WWE, Cena has had his share of crazy stories both related to wrestling and otherwise. Today we take a look at 5 such incidents.

Origins of “You can’t see me”

Early on in his career, during time off, John Cena and his little brother were checking out beats for the Cenation leader’s forthcoming album. At this point, Cena’s little brother started dancing and throwing his arm in front of his face.

Cena later adapted this into his character, debuting his version of the gesture on WWE Velocity.

Fighting with and for Carlito

Despite Cena’s sort of unfair reputation as someone who buries younger talent, Cena fought for Carlito to get a push in the WWE. This was in spite of the two’s relationship not getting off to the best start.

Cena and Carlito got into a bar fight once after a drunk Carlito misinterpreted what the 16-time champ was saying to him. The paid had to be pulled apart thrice but left with more respect for each other.

Tucking in the Ayatollah

This story was revealed first by Chris Jericho, It started with Jericho and John Cena going out to a bar to let their hair down. Jericho said that after a night of partying, he woke up tucked into his hotel duvet after having passed out. Y2J also added that Cena was still up drinking and listening to the former’s iPod.

Rapping for WWE officials

This could have been what helped propel John Cena into the Superstar he is today. Cena was freestyling at the back of the bus during WWE’s US tour with Rikishi and Palumbo providing the beats. With the creative team on the bus, Cena performed in front of them for 10 minutes and believes it helped launch his career.

Counselling a couple on the verge of divorce

This story takes place during a WWE tour of Alaska. Chris Jericho and John Cena were at a bar when Cena started counselling a couple who were on the verge of getting a divorce. After convincing the couple to give their marriage another shot, Cena and Y2J returned to their hotel room.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)