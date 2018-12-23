WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey inadvertently helped Asuka win at WWE TLC after she pushed Becky Lynch and Charlotte off a ladder.

Rousey recently did a Q&A session on her YouTube channel and further commented on what happened at WWE TLC earlier this month:

“I have a lot of respect for Asuka and I’ve always have. I didn’t really want to rain on her parade at the Royal Rumble. I just wanted to come out and congratulate her and bring more eyes to her incredible moment. She didn’t seem too thrilled about that. At TLC, both Charlotte and Becky are a bunch of cheaters, they had it coming to them. I don’t have to explain my actions to anybody. I was completely justified by my actions. Payback is a —– and Askua deserves to be champion more than either of them. She’s never had to cheat. She never had to walk out of a match because she was losing. She’s just the best and now she’s the champ.”

At this point, the plan for WrestleMania 35 seems to be a triple threat match between Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch although plans can still change at this point.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | H/T: WrestlingInc)