WWE News: Ronda Rousey reveals why she helped Asuka at WWE TLC

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey inadvertently helped Asuka win at WWE TLC after she pushed Becky Lynch and Charlotte off a ladder.

Rousey recently did a Q&A session on her YouTube channel and further commented on what happened at WWE TLC earlier this month:

“I have a lot of respect for Asuka and I’ve always have. I didn’t really want to rain on her parade at the Royal Rumble. I just wanted to come out and congratulate her and bring more eyes to her incredible moment. She didn’t seem too thrilled about that. At TLC, both Charlotte and Becky are a bunch of cheaters, they had it coming to them. I don’t have to explain my actions to anybody. I was completely justified by my actions. Payback is a —– and Askua deserves to be champion more than either of them. She’s never had to cheat. She never had to walk out of a match because she was losing. She’s just the best and now she’s the champ.”

At this point, the plan for WrestleMania 35 seems to be a triple threat match between Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch although plans can still change at this point.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | H/T: WrestlingInc)

