5 Superstars who entered the WWE Royal Rumble match only once

As soon as Christmas and the new year are behind us, the Royal Rumble season will be us. With Rumble season almost here, we decided to take a look at a number of WWE Superstars who have only entered the WWE Royal Rumble over a series of articles in the coming weeks. This is just part 1.

Tyler Reks

We start with one of those Ruthless Era names no one seems to remember, Tyler Reks. Despite, debuting in ECW in 2009 and hanging around the main roster till 2012, did literally nothing of note. Reks’ only appearance in the WWE Royal Rumble match came in 2011, entering at #16 and lasting just 34 seconds.

Evan Bourne

Matt Sydal’s run in WWE as Evan Bourne didn’t go as well as he’d homed. He’s since gone on to make a name for himself in New Japan Pro Wrestling and Impact as one of the best high-flyers in the business right now. Bourne made his only Rumble appearance in 2010, entering at #2 and lasting 2 minutes and 26 seconds.

Carlos Colon

Carlos Colon was already a veteran and legend in Puerto Rico when he made his WWE Royal Rumble debut in 1993 at the age of 45. He eliminated Damien Demento before getting eliminated after 2 minutes and 2 seconds. His son, Carltio would have a much better run in the WWE a decade later.

Rico

Rico is best remembered for his run in the WWE as the flamboyant stylist of Billy and Chuck. Sadly, despite a good run in the WWE which included 2 tag-team championships, he only had one shot at Royal Rumble glory in 2004. He was eliminated by Randy Orton in 1 minute and 6 seconds.

Muhammad Hassan

If circumstances had gone differently, Muhammad Hassan could be a former WWE Champion and possibly still with the company. Instead, things beyond his control led WWE to release him, ending a promising career. Before his release, Hassan got a place in the 2005 Royal Rumble where both faces and heels teamed up to throw him over the ropes.