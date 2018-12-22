On this week’s episode of WWE Main Event, Asuka vs Becky Lynch was announced for the WWE Royal Rumble. Former SmackDown General Manager Paige later came out and said that the match was not official.

Soooo I tried to make one last match before my time as #SDLive GM came to end…but unfortunately @BeckyLynchWWE vs. @WWEAsuka for the Smackdown Women’s Championship is NOT official for #RoyalRumble. #Oops — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 21, 2018

John Pollock recently shed more light on the situation and said that although Asuka vs Becky was supposed to be announced for SmackDown Live, WWE decided to reevaluate the match card for the WWE Royal Rumble shortly before the show began:

Asuka vs Becky Lynch at the Rumble was the plan and was going to be announced on SmackDown. It was decided Tuesday that the Rumble card would be re-evaluated and the match may or may not happen, but the studio had the old information and used it for Main Event this week — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) December 21, 2018

It will be interesting to see what match WWE go with at the end. The Royal Rumble will be Asuka’s first defence of her SmackDown Women’s Championship.