WWE Rumors: Why WWE cancelled Asuka vs Becky Lynch from the WWE Royal Rumble match card

On this week’s episode of WWE Main Event, Asuka vs Becky Lynch was announced for the WWE Royal Rumble. Former SmackDown General Manager Paige later came out and said that the match was not official.

John Pollock recently shed more light on the situation and said that although Asuka vs Becky was supposed to be announced for SmackDown Live, WWE decided to reevaluate the match card for the WWE Royal Rumble shortly before the show began:

It will be interesting to see what match WWE go with at the end. The Royal Rumble will be Asuka’s first defence of her SmackDown Women’s Championship.

