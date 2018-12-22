5 Superstars Roman Reigns is friends with in real life

Unlike top guys in the last like Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash, it’s hard to find anyone in WWE who genuinely has a bad word to say about the former WWE Universal Champion. Everyone asked about Roman has said that he’s always ready for a chat and to hand out some advice.

With that being said, let’s look at 5 WWE Superstars Roman Reigns is close to in real life.

John Cena

It may surprise you to hear that John Cena and Roman Reigns are good friends behind the scenes despite their animosity on air at times. When Reigns announced he was leaving WWE, Cena revealed that he texted the former Universal Champion to check up on him.

Triple H

Roman Reigns is a popular figure backstage unlike some top guys back in the day. It comes as no surprise that Reigns and Triple H are friends backstage as HHH did his best to put over Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 32 even though the fans were having none of it on the night.

Dean Ambrose

The next two names on this list are no surprise as they’re both Roman Reigns’ brothers in The Shield.

Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns have been friends since they were first brought together as part of The Shield. Their close friendship has been mentioned on WWE programming in the past and Reigns has said in multiple interviews that he treats Ambrose like a brother.

Seth Rollins

Believe it or not, Reigns and Rollins didn’t take a liking to each other in the beginning. The two butted heads early on with Rollins using his experience in the business to make sure things happened a certain way. In later interviews, it was revealed that they became closer after The Shield split up adding that they had a lot more fun during their second run as The Shield.

Braun Strowman

Despite being bitter rivals on-screen, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns are pals off it. Strowman has often said in interviews how much Reigns helped him out during their heated feud, helping him take his game to a new level. The two have also been spotted sight-seeing together on international tours.