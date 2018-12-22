WWE |

WWE News: WWE RAW Superstar Lio Rush gets married in Vegas

WWE RAW Superstar Lio Rush tied to the knot in Vegas with partner Sarah Lai Wah Green.

Lio later made the announcement to fans in an emotional Instagram post:

“There used to be a time where i was all alone, cold, with no hope. A time where i thought love was nothing more than a sin. That i shouldn’t even entertain the idea of putting my heart into somebody else’s hands because it might as well should have been considered committing suicide. But then there was also a time, where i met a woman. A woman so perfect and so sweet. A woman that was made for me that changed it all. A woman that made me believe. A woman that made me want to put all of the those negative beliefs to rest and just be free. A woman that made me not afraid to get down on one knee asking her to marry me.”

Lio Rush is currently Bobby Lashley’s manager on WWE RAW. The ‘Man of The Hour’ is also a part of the 205 Live roster.

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

