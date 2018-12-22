There were reports that another popular Superstar could follow Nick Miller out of NXT. A recent report on Bodyslam.net said that Kassius Ohno could leave WWE sooner than later adding that Ohno had reportedly told indie promoters that he would be open to taking bookings.

Ohno has since come out and denied these rumors on Twitter:

You couldn’t be more wrong. Get better sources! First time I’m hearing of @BodyslamNet & I presume it will be the last. ✌🏼 https://t.co/6p9NjX9yPt — KASSIUS (KASH-US) (@KassiusOhno) December 22, 2018

Ohno hasn’t done a lot since signing with NXT although he is popular among fans. His most recent program has been with Matt Riddle who beat Ohno in a matter of seconds at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Ohno’s first run in WWE came between 2012 and 2013 before he made his return to the yellow brand in late 2016.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)