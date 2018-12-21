Asuka won the SmackDown Women’s Championship match in the main event of WWE TLC thanks to a little help from RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. We now know who Asuka will face at the WWE Royal Rumble in January.

In this week’s episode of WWE Main Event, it was announced that Asuka will defend her title against Becky Lynch at the Rumble in January.

What does this mean for the WrestleMania? As we reported earlier, it’s been rumored that Charlotte Flair has already been promised a spot in the main event? Will we see a triple threat match at Mania or could it be Rousey vs Charlotte?