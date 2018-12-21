5 WWE Superstars John Cena is friends with in real life

John Cena has been in WWE for a long time and during his time, he’s become good friends with a number of the boys in the back. Today we take a look at 5 WWE Superstars Cena is friends with behind the scenes.

Cesaro

Cesaro and John Cena have been friends for a while and are former gym buddies. Cena has been a vocal supporter of the “Swiss Cyborg” backstage in the past and has also put him over on the mic. Cesaro is current SmackDown Tag-Team Champion as part of The Bar along with Sheamus, who incidentally, is also good friends with the Cenation leader.

Roman Reigns

John Cena is also close to former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and put him over when the two faced off at No Mercy 2017. After Reigns revealed he was leaving WWE to get treatment, Cena revealed that he personally sent Reigns a message of support after hearing about the news.

Daniel Bryan

John Cena and Daniel Bryan have respect for each other inside and outside the ring. Bryan is married to Brie Bella while Cena was engaged to Nikki Bella until recently. The duo also appeared on The Bella’s reality show Total Bellas.

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho and John Cena have been friends for a long time. The duo have shared several stories of their escapades outside the ring in the past. Chris Jericho also revealed how John Cena once counseled a married couple on the verge of divorce during one of their night’s out. The duo have also shared a number of memorable moments inside the ring.

Randy Orton

John Cena and Randy Orton go way back, having started their careers together in Ohio Valley Wrestling back in the day. The two have been very close behind the scenes through the years and are two of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. Cena and Randy Orton have also had many, many memorable matches over the years.