It’s not a secret at this point that Kurt Angle’s in-ring career is slowly winding down.

Angle gave us the clearest sign that he’s seriously considering retiring from the ring in a recent post on Instagram:

20 years ago, I stepped foot into a WWE ring. I told myself back then I would only go 5 years. But because of the #WWEUniverse, I continued to keep wrestling, although I left WWE for 11 of the 20 years. It feels great being able to end my career where I started. #itstrue #wwe #thankyouwweuniverse

Kurt Angle wrestled on WWE RAW earlier this week taking on Baron Corbin and defeating him after the match was converted into a handicap match. It’s a definite possibility that Angle could have his last match at WrestleMania 35 in April.