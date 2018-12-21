Vince McMahon announced earlier this week on WWE RAW that the McMahon family would take personal control of RAW and SmackDown and in the process, promised more new faces among other changes.

A number of call-ups have already been announced – Lars Sullivan, Lacey Evans, Heavy Machinery, EC3 and Nikki Cross.

Bryan Alvarez was recently asked about the possibility of more faces for the yellow brand joining the main roster. Alvarez said that it was possible but could depend on fan reaction:

“What I heard is that this is it for now. That means nothing because Vince can wake up tomorrow and go, ‘Damnit, everyone’s still angry, I need to call up some more guys!’ He can call up anybody he wants, but as of Monday/Tuesday when they announced the call-ups that are going to be coming up, that’s it for now. It wasn’t like more are coming up. Obviously, there will be more coming up at some point. It wasn’t like here are the ones we were going to call-up, but after January 1st, we’re gonna call up some more.”

Which NXT Superstars could join the main roster in 2019? Quite a few will definitely get called up after WrestleMania but other than that we will have to wait and see.