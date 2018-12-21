WWE Rumors: Finn Balor set to get a massive push?

Finn Balor had one of the best starts on the main roster after moving up from NXT, winning the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2016. However, he was injured in the process and had to relinquish the title the next night on RAW. Balor hasn’t had a sniff at the title he lost since.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Balor may be in for a massive push on WWE RAW heading into 2019. With Roman Reigns having left WWE, Balor could be the babyface WWE needs to lead them into the new era.

Finn Balor faced Drew McIntyre at WWE TLC and despite being the underdog, picked up a massive win with a little help from Dolph Ziggler.