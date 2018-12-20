WWE WrestleMania 35 is still more than 3 months away but we may have a potential update on what match could main event WWE’s biggest night of the year.

According to Jon Fisher reported on Oh, You Didn’t Know, we could see women headline WrestleMania for the first time and added that Charlotte Flair has been told that she will be in the main event. Fisher said:

“A good source told me within the last week or so that despite the booking of the TLC match with Charlotte, Asuka, and Becky Lynch before the Charlotte/ Ronda Rousey match at Survivor Series that Charlotte was told that she’d be in the main event of WrestleMania.”

At this point, it looks like the match to main event WrestleMania 35 will be a triple threat – Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | H/T: RingsideNews)