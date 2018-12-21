John Cena has finally taken a step back from proceedings in WWE. Cena seemed serious about it in 2017, and more recently his lack of involvement has made it obvious. Over the past decade and a half, John Cena was the face of WWE.

Cena has a reputation for winning important matches, earning the nickname ‘Big Match John’ and seemed to overcome every obstacle. In short, he was WWE’s resident Superman. However, what many people don’t realise is, that throughout his career of gigantic wins, there were some equally gigantic losses.

In this article, we will be talking about the 5 biggest losses of John Cena’s career.

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns – No Mercy

John Cena faced Roman Reigns in 2017, after a much hyped feud, where both stars insulted each other. However, the blow came when Cena faced Reigns in SummerSlam. The match was about passing the torch to the younger Reigns. In one of the most iconic matches of all time, Cena lost his match against Reigns and passed the torch to him to become the face of the company.

John Cena vs. The Rock – WrestleMania 28

John Cena challenged the Rock after the Rock attacked him. Booked for a year, the match was possibly one of the biggest hyped matches to ever take place in WWE. Booked as ‘Once in a lifetime’ (although it was repeated the next year), WWE could not have booked the lead up to the match better. Cena was obviously open and vulnerable heading into the match, letting everyone know how much this meant to him.

Cena lost the match in devastating fashion, as the Rock defeated him at WrestleMania. Cena sitting on the ramp, practically weeping after the match is one of the most iconic and saddest pictures in WrestleMania and WWE’s history.

John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan – SummerSlam

This was the start of the end of John Cena in WWE. Back in 2013, Cena was the face of WWE. However, there was a new up and coming face in the company, much to the distaste of WWE — Daniel Bryan. No one expected Bryan to face and beat Cena for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, but that’s exactly what he did. The win saw Bryan elevated, and although he would lose the title due to a betrayal by Triple H and a cash-in by Orton, it was a huge loss for Cena.

John Cena vs. The Undertaker – WrestleMania

Possibly his most recent devastating loss, Cena spent a long time calling out the Undertaker for WrestleMania. Cena said that if Undertaker did not come down to the ring, he would not be a part of WrestleMania. On the night of the event, The Undertaker did answer his call, but it did not go the way Cena wanted. Cena was defeated in only 5 minutes by the Dead Man, as the Undertaker looked better than he had done in years.

John Cena vs. CM Punk – Money in the Bank

If there is one loss which defines John Cena’s career, it is his loss against CM Punk at Money in the Bank in WWE. According to the storyline, Punk’s contract with the WWE was running out, but he was the holder of the WWE Championship. During this time, Punk’s popularity was through the roof following the huge Pipebomb he had delivered.

Finally, the match took place on the last day of Punk’s contract, with Punk saying that if he lost he would take the Championship and leave WWE. The match was in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, and with signs of if Punk loses we riot, Punk emerged as the winner. This is one match that cannot be forgotten, as Cena’s loss was devastating not only for him, but for Mr. McMahon and the entire WWE as well.