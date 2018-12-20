5 WWE Superstars who are good friends with Brock Lesnar in real life

Brock Lesnar may be one of the most fearsome performers to ever enter a WWE ring. With his amateur wrestling background and experience in Mixed Martial Arts, he is one of the most legitimate WWE athletes. He also gives off an impression that he cares about nothing and no one.

But, that’s just his character inside the ring. The real Brock Lesnar does have friends in real life. Although fans may not be aware, there are several people who Lesnar is close to.

In this article, we will talk about 5 WWE Superstars and personalities who Brock Lesnar is good friends with in real life.

Paul Heyman

Possibly the most obvious addition to this list, Brock Lesnar’s on-screen advocate is someone that Lesnar is close with in real life. From the very moment he stepped up into the main roster in WWE, Heyman has been involved with Lesnar. Add to this the fact that Heyman recommended Lesnar to Vince McMahon early on, and you can see why Lesnar is so grateful to him. The Beast owes a huge portion of his success to the former ECW man and is good friends with him in real life. They are so close, that Heyman is the godfather of Lesnar’s two children.

Bill Goldberg

Although it may surprise people given their feud, Brock Lesnar and Goldberg are good friends in real life. The two had a horrible feud to end their mutual runs in WWE back in WrestleMania 20, but since then they have wrestled again. Their last feud was in early 2017 and late 2016, where Goldberg returned and squashed Lesnar at Survivor Series.

Goldberg has often talked about how he enjoyed working with Lesnar and backed him to the hilt for the storylines. Lesnar, in turn, does not job to just anyone. The two opponents and rivals are really good friends.

The Rock

One of the very first victims of Brock Lesnar, the Rock is quite familiar with what ‘The Beast’ can do inside the ring. Lesnar looked vicious when he went against the Rock, as The Great One sold each of his moves like there was no tomorrow. The Rock is credited by Lesnar for helping him in his career early on, and the two men would do battle inside the ring once again…. if only the Rock’s schedule allowed.

CM Punk

CM Punk and Brock Lesnar seem two stars who are unlikely to be friends. But, that’s exactly what they are. Given Punk’s dislike for part-timers, his friendship with Brock Lesnar seems surprising. However, they had the same mentor in Paul Heyman, and the two men shared tremendous respect for each other. Both men also shared a healthy dose of problems with WWE in their own time.

But what made them friends is that during Punk’s debut in UFC, Lesnar offered him his full support.

The Undertaker

While it seems unlikely given the feud that existed between these two men, Brock Lesnar and Undertaker’s friendship may seem incomprehensible to fans. However, both men respected each other and the legacies they had built inside the ring. In the early 2000s, the two were not friends and had bitter feelings between them. However, their bitterness is exactly what brought these two wrestlers closer together in real life and they sorted out their differences. In the end, such was their friendship, the Undertaker did not mind that it was Lesnar who would go on to end his WrestleMania undefeated streak.