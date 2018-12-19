WWE taped the Christmas episode of SmackDown Live after last night’s show.

During the tapings, Rusev faced Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE United States Championship and beat him.

This is the Rusev’s third United States Championship win and will see him headed into WrestleMania season as a champion. Rusev’s popularity with fans increased massively since he was paired with Aiden English and “Rusev Day” took over the WWE Universe. Fans were hoping that Rusev would leave WrestleMania 34 in March with the US Championship but it wasn’t to be. Rusev has finally won the United States title and no one can dispute that he deserves it.