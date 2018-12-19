Brock Lesnar in the current RAW Universal Champion but when I tried to remember the last time Lesnar actually wrestled a televised match on WWE RAW, I just couldn’t recall. It turns out that the last time Lesnar actually wrestled a match on RAW was way back in 2002 when he beat Tommy Dreamer.

The closest he came to wrestling on RAW since was on the night after WrestleMania 31 when then WWE Champion Seth Rollins refused to compete in the match.

Let’s change things up a little today and check out 5 things that have happened in the world since Brock Lesnar’s last match on Monday Night RAW.

YouTube and Twitter hadn’t been founded yet

When Brock Lesnar faced Tommy Dreamer on WWE RAW in 2002, YouTube and Twitter hadn’t been founded yet. It would take another 3 years for former PayPal employees Chad Hurley, Steve Chen and Jawed Karim to start YouTube in February 2005. Twitter was found the following year in 2006.

The first iPhone

The first iPhone launched in 2007, an entire 5 years after Lesnar destroyed Tommy Dreamer on RAW and 3 years after his last SmackDown match in 2004.

Facebook

There was no Facebook when Lesnar last laced his boots to wrestle on RAW. The tech giant would take two more years to get started in 2004.

4 new countries

4 new countries have formed since 2002. Serbia and Montenegro split their union in 2006. Kosovo declared independence in 2008 and the youngest country in the world, South Sudan, declared independence in 2011.

Donald Trump took part in WrestleMania 23 and became US President

Since Brock Lesnar competed on RAW for the last time, Donald Trump has appeared on RAW and WrestleMania 23 as part of the ‘Battle of the Billionaires’ storyline and has been elected as the 45th President of the United States.