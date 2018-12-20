In WWE, staying on-script is something that has gained a lot of importance over the years. As the WWE moved out of the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era, sticking to scripts was something which had to be strictly followed. However, on a few occasions, wrestlers went off-script on live television. This was something which never went down well with the boss, and he confronted them when they came backstage. In this article, we will talk about 5 times that Vince McMahon confronted wrestlers backstage after they went offstage on live television.

The Revival

It is hard to forget when the Revival came up on WWE television, and uttered the unforgivable, unmentionable words in WWE television: Professional Wrestlers. A term that Vince McMahon has made sure no one says on WWE, it was not appreciated when they said this. As a result of them saying the words, they have not been booked strongly by WWE since. They were jobbed out on a regular basis despite being one of the strongest tag teams in NXT. Only recently did they become the Number 1 contenders, almost a full year after the show.

Batista and Chris Jericho

Batista was never a person who particularly liked the advent of the PG Era in WWE. With the PG Era came the rule of no blading or blood on WWE TV. This was something where Batista’s opinion differed from Vince McMahon. He decided that blood was exactly what was needed to elevate his Steel Cage match with Chris Jericho. He bladed and put on an excellent match although it was not the plan and against WWE policy.

Vince McMahon was extremely angry when he got backstage and slapped everyone involved in the match with a fine, with Batista’s fine being $100,000. Not only did Batista pay his own fine, he also paid the fine of everyone else involved, taking responsibility for the incident.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

During a match against New Day in November of 2017, Owens and Zayn were supposed to get beaten up. They instead, ducked out of the ring and walked up the ramp. This was apparently against script and enraged Mr McMahon enough to send them home from the United Kingdom tour. According to Owens and Zayn they had been told to exit the ring and not McMahon’s plan and the entire situation was a misunderstanding.

Sycho Sid

Sycho Sid was one of the bigger stars of the 1990s. During a match with Shawn Michaels in 1996, he turned heel when a fake heart attack of Jose Lothario at ringside distracted Michaels. Sid took advantage of the distraction and used it to beat Michaels and pick up the win. After such an immense heel turn, he had a lot of heat, but he sacrificed some of that as while going backstage, he would fist bump members of the audience. This was a face move and it confused the fans and enraged Mr. McMahon backstage.

Lavar ball and Lamelo Ball

TO be completely fair the Ball’s aren’t WWE Superstars but I think this counts. Things went very badly for WWE when they tried to take advantage of the controversial fame of Lavar Ball, Lonzo Ball, and Lamelo Ball. They were included in a Miz TV segment, where everything went wrong. Lavar Ball went off-script and took his shirt off, while Lamelo Ball uttered a vulgar word over the microphone. WWE was furious at the word being uttered on live television and apologized for it via a statement. Vince McMahon was even more furious as it got them in trouble with the USA Network. The Ball family certainly won’t be coming to WWE anytime soon.