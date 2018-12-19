The main event of WWE SmackDown saw Daniel Bryan team up with former NXT Champion Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas to face AJ Styles and Mustafa Ali.

The match ended with Ali hitting the 054 before pinning him to pick up one of the biggest wins of his career.

ALSO READ: 5 Things you forgot about Triple H

However, a potential dampener on Ali’s night is the fact that WWE Champion Daniel Bryan may have picked up an injury from his finisher. WrestleVotes pointed out that Ali could be heard whispering “I’m sorry” to Bryan after the move but we reiterate that Bryan being injured is just a rumor at this point.

Looks like Mustafa Ali landed hard on Bryan’s arm and chest during the 054 finish. You can hear Ali say something to Bryan then “I’m sorry”. Hope Bryan’s OK. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 19, 2018

We’ll have further updates on Daniel Bryan’s potential injury as soon as they are available.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)