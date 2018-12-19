5 Things you need to know about Mustafa Ali

Mustafa Ali has been a staple of WWE’s 205 Live for the past 2 years. During this time, he has showcased his ability in front of the WWE Universe, collecting a fanbase about the WWE Universe.

However, now, he has finally been made a permanent wrestler with SmackDown Live. A major part of the WWE Universe is unfamiliar with Mustafa Ali. With that in mind, here are 5 things that you need to know about Mustafa Ali. Thankfully, WWE allows Ali to be himself on the roster, stepping away from the gimmick of an extremist.

Ali’s fight against the stereotypes

For a large part of his career, Mustafa Ali had to wrestle hiding his identity. This was due to a reason that was beyond his control, as the wrestling promoters all wanted to stereotype him as soon as they found out that he was Muslim. They wanted him to play a heel Muslim character, who would be a terrorist or an extremist. Ali found this distasteful and ended up acting as a face instead while wrestling under a mask. He pretended to be a Hispanic Luchador. Eventually, he had to give in to this particular aspect, but it was for a short time and ended up being something he hated.

Ali was once a Police Officer

Mustafa Ali had a terrifying encounter as a young man with law enforcement, and so this, in turn, influenced him to become a police officer. As a police officer, Ali would not be like an ordinary enforcer of the law. Instead, he would make sure that he would ask the people he encountered breaking for their reasons and was altogether a more caring person.

Mustafa Ali’s dream opponent is Rey Mysterio

In a recent interview Mustafa Ali revealed that Rey Mysterio was his dream opponent in WWE. Ali always looked up to Mysterio as a kid, as Mysterio had broken huge barriers as a small man in the wrestling business, while simultaneously making sure to innovate the wrestling business with his high-flying offence. Given that both Ali and Mysterio are now permanent fixtures on SmackDown Live, this match could easily take place.

Mustafa Ali was turned down by WWE in 2013

If there is one thing any professional wrestler will tell you, it is that you need to learn how to deal with rejection. Mustafa Ali had his own share of rejections in life to deal with. In 2013, Ali had his first-ever tryout in WWE. On that occasion, WWE turned him down and did not sign him. Ali had to return to the Independent Scene and work his way back up. He finally signed with WWE in 2016, following the Cruiserweight Classic.

Mustafa Ali stepped in to make a kid’s Christmas better

When Ali learned that there was a young fan of his who was disappointed with the unavailability of his action figure. Ali got in touch with a friend of his, who then designed an action figure specifically for the young fan. WWE loves their wrestlers to have a positive relationship with their fans, but very few take it to the next level like Ali.

Mustafa Ali loves to encourage all his fans, and kids have been an influence in the way he has built his on-screen persona.

Do what you can. @McgibanyD reached out to let me know how dissapointed his son was that there was no Mustafa Ali action figure he could get for Christmas. The good folks at @Skribbel24 stepped in to help me cheer him up. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, Asher. pic.twitter.com/gQkAxvAfoe — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) December 22, 2017

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)