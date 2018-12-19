WWE SmackDown Live saw the McMahon Family’s promise come true in a big way. On this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, the McMahon family had promised fresh faces in the company. One such ‘fresh face’ turned out to be Mustafa Ali.

While Ali has been a staple of 205 Live and the Cruiserweight Division, prior to last week he was not involved in the main shows. However, this week, following a loss to Bryan last week, Ali proved that he had what it took to take on the best in WWE. Ali is undoubtedly one of the most athletic wrestlers in WWE something he displayed on SmackDown Live.

He was the HEART of #205Live, but now @MustafaAliWWE is looking to make a name for himself on #SDLive, and he's been nothing short of IMPRESSIVE so far! pic.twitter.com/pN2vywTkqI — WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2018

In a tag team match, Ali joined AJ Styles to take on the team of Andrade Cien Almas and Daniel Bryan. In the finish of the match, Styles hit Almas with the Phenomenal Forearm taking him out. This left Ali with the perfect opportunity and he took it. He hit Bryan with the Reverse 450 Splash and pinned the WWE Champion.

Pinning the WWE Champion is no mean feat, and may see Ali’s stock rise with the WWE Universe, while also being given a push on the main roster.