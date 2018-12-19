5 Things you forgot about Triple H

Triple H’s career in WWE has been a long one. Starting at the very bottom of the roster, he has worked his way up and is now part of the company’s management. Throughout his career, Triple H has managed to pick up several accomplishments and titles. Part of several iconic moments, it is hard to think that there are moments during the Game’s career which might have been forgotten.

In this article, we will take a look at 5 things the WWE Universe forgot about Triple H.

A Businessman Even Before WWE?

One of the things that not many people know is the current WWE COO was managing a business far before his wrestling days. Triple H used to hang out in the gym and eventually got a job there, eventually being promoted to Branch Manager. The Game ran the Gold’s Gym in Nashua, New Hampshire, making the Gym, and himself, a lot of money. So if any fan had questions about HHH’s qualifications for running a business like WWE, he apparently had experience way before anyone knew him.

Early beginnings

When WWE fans think of Triple H’s early career in wrestling they think of his run in D-Generation X or even earlier, the Connecticut Blueblood. However, when Triple H started wrestling he was named Terra Ryzing. This was during his time in his trainer Killer Kowalski’s promotion as well as during his early WCW run. This is a gimmick of Triple H which is not that well known.

Being buried early on

While talking about Triple H, most WWE fans would say that Triple H and his shovel had buried many performers. The WWE Universe often forgets that early on in his career, the shoe had been on the other foot. It was Triple H who was buried.

The infamous Curtain Call, saw Triple H and Shawn Michaels say goodbye to their real-life friends Kevin Nash and Scott Hall in front of a Live WWE Audience after the show had gone off the air. Nash and Hall were leaving WWE to join WCW, and the ‘Kliq’ met in the ring, bidding them an emotional farewell. However, during this time, maintaining Kayfabe was a huge thing, and in storyline, these were four faces and heels hugging it out in the ring. The idea of it offended many traditional wrestlers as well as WWE management. They could not punish Nash and Hall as they were leaving, and Shawn Michaels was too high profile to touch. As a result, Triple H, who was still a rookie, was made the scapegoat.

He had been expected to win the King of the Ring that year, but instead, the win was handed to Stone Cold. While that began Stone Cold’s big run in WWE, Triple H faced Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 12, losing in 99 seconds.

Triple H has helped with WWE Creative since 1997

Even as a rookie, Hunter Hearst Helmsley unofficially helped the WWE creative team since 1997. Long before he would marry Stephanie McMahon or get into upper management, ‘The Game’ was never afraid to go to Vince McMahon with his own ideas. He helped contribute many ideas of the Attitude Era, and later was also the person responsible for D-Generation X invading WCW Nitro.

Opinion: Paige needed to continue as SmackDown Live GM

Triple H came up with the Montreal Screwjob

While talking about WWE’s creative ideas, there is no doubt that Triple H came up with a lot. But he was also responsible partially for one of the most controversial parts of wrestling history. When Bret Hart was refusing to love the title to Shawn Michaels, during a meeting with Vince McMahon, HHH reportedly said, “**** him, if he won’t do business then we’ll do it for him.”

This helped spur on Vince McMahon and actually take the WWE Championship from Hart in one of the most infamous moments of wrestling history.