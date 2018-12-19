This week’s episode of WWE SmackDown Live saw the Chairman of WWE walk down to the ring at the beginning of the show. McMahon came out to interrupt the argument which had broken out between Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte and Becky Lynch were reasonably upset regarding the fact that their opportunity had been taken from them by Ronda Rousey. They had been trying to make their objections known to the WWE Universe, to which Mr. McMahon took exception. Vince McMahon said that Ronda Rousey had interfered in the TLC match, a match where there was no disqualification. He said that Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had no ground for complaint and asked them to ‘get over it’.

Mr. McMahon then went on to ask Asuka whether she wanted to defend her title on WWE SmackDown Live. Asuka agreed, and without wasting any time, Naomi seized the opportunity to be the challenger for the SmackDown Women’s Title. This continued the storyline of the abolition of the mandatory rematch clause which had existed previously.

Asuka eventually beat Naomi to retain her title.