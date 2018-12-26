As the first ever Cruiserweight Champion of WWE, TJP was one of the major stars in the Cruiserweight Division. Prior to coming to WWE, TJP travelled all over the world plying his craft with the best of the best.

TJP started training at the age of 13 in 1998 and would go on to train with some of the best wrestlers in the business before finally signing with WWE in 2016.

During the second part of this interview, he discussed about his dream match, moving to the main roster, working in New Japan’s dojo with Daniel Bryan, his first run in WWE, and his pre-match rituals.

You can check out the first part of our exclusive interview HERE.

Q: How would you feel if you were given the option to move up to the main division, instead of the CruiserWeight division onto RAW and Smackdown and perform there as a regular wrestler?

TJP: I mean it doesn’t really matter to me. As far as I think, anywhere I get to wrestle is a good place to be. (laughs) For me anyway.

I think that’s the kind of attitude a lot of guys should have, not just to be positive about your scenario but be confident in yourself. Whatever show you are on, you should feel like that’s the best show you could be on. A lot of people will ask me, and I don’t know if this is a question you have ready to ask me (laughs) but I get asked often, what was your favourite match. Ok, to answer that question and this kind of helps to answer the question that we were talking about, my favourite match is the next one. That’s what I always say. Because that’s the way I think people should look at it. Where would you like to be? The show that I am on. What’s your favourite match? The next one I am going to have. It doesn’t matter who it’s with, because I look forward to it, whoever it with, whenever it’s with, wherever it’s with.

You know what I mean? And I think people should have that level of confidence as a performer, you know, rather than viewing it as moving up or moving to the new thing, they should be confident that people want to come to see them where they are. That being said, moving up or moving into or onto whatever the case is different shows or something like that, I think it would be fun.

You know I was one of the first cruiserweights they had put in with a heavyweight performer. A few years ago they had put me in a special main event with Nakamura before he moved from NXT to Smackdown, that was a big deal it was kind of like breaking new ground for Cruiserweights, that was like the first time one of the 205 live guys got to wrestle with a heavyweight. So you know, it’s the kind of thing that I would excel in, a lot of guys are people I have wrestled before in other places so I think I would be successful at it, but I will be happy anywhere I am wrestling.

Q: Around 2001 you were training in a New Japan dojo along with I guess wrestlers like Daniel Bryan. No one knew where all of you were going in the future at this point.What was that particular scene like?

TJP: Wow I mean that’s like I had been wrestling for 3-4 years at that point, but sometimes I feel like that was really the birthplace of my career because that was the first big opportunity that I got. It’s funny because I ended up in New Japan because of WWE (laughs).

Q: How did that happen?

TJP: When I was a teenager one of the first places I got the opportunity to wrestle was the UPW, and UPW was kind of like what NXT is now. It was one of the first development, regional territories working for WWE and so I was in the same class as John Cena, Victoria, the Miz was there, he just started, a lot of people actually…

Q: Samoa Joe as well, right?

TJP: Oh yeah, Joe was there, but Joe was a California guy, he started the same time as me. So that’s where I was and I had the chance to wrestle on what was kind of their NXT tv and be in their training camp and stuff like that. When WWE split with UPW, UPW connected to Japan instead. And the New Japan office looked at the roster and said that we kind of need a handful of guys that we are going to recruit to start a new gym out here and then they are going to have to go to Tokyo and so they selected me and Rocky Romero, Ricky Razor cruiserweight tag team. We actually had Samoa Joe in the gym, but they never sent him to Japan. And Daniel Bryan came later. And that was the first class, like X Men First Class. (laughs)

Q: Can you tell us more about your road to Japan?

TJP: Yeah, so it’s kind of funny, I mean I was only like 15-16 at that time, so it’s not like I was going to be in WWE or something, but you know they gave me the opportunity to wrestle and be on television and stuff like that at that age. So when WWE changed developing companies I just accidentally ended up in Japan.

Q: Around 2009 you made a few WWE appearances. What was it like facing Sheamus in ECW? Was that like a tryout?

TJP: Yeah, so yeah I remember you know it’s funny the way things can work in the universe, I guess (laughs) because there had been so many times when I had been kind of circling WWE like what I had been saying in the previous question with UPW or later in my early 20s when I would be there for tryouts or dark matches and things like that. And I would never get an opportunity.

I mean I would come in, I would be around them, I would be in the system somehow but there would be nothing – I would never be offered anything, I would never stay. So then, at this time, around 2009, a little bit before that I had moved to Florida, and I went there to go to FCW. And the same sort of thing happened. I went to training camp there and there was nothing for me and that was where the story that they talked about in the Cruiserweight Classic and on RAW and everything about me being homeless, that took place there. Because after I had gone to FCW I was starting all over again because when I went to FCW I had to give up New Japan, I gave up TNA, I gave up Ring of Honour, every place I had a spot in, I gave it up to try to go to WWE. And it didn’t work out. You place a bet and you lose sometimes.

It was around that period of time that WWE called and said we would like to have you, I believe it was in Jacksonville in South Carolina for RAW and Smackdown and usually you know, you go and you have your gear and you dress nicely in a suit and you are working hard and doing all these things and at that time I was kind of fed up as you can imagine, so (laughs) I didn’t pack any gear, I dressed ok, but I didn’t dress super nice, and I didn’t really participate in anything and I did everything wrong and they couldn’t have asked me to do more things despite doing everything wrong (laughs). I remember laughing, I pulled Jamie Noble aside, he still works at the company as part of the administration, and I pulled him aside, and I said “Jamie, I will be honest with you”, he is a friend, “Jamie I am going to be honest, I don’t have any gear, and I didn’t really plan on doing anything, I just wanted to make some money and go home” and he said “don’t worry about all that, we just need you to do some matches, they will make your gear, go get ready” and something super motivational and I remember thinking “man, when I am here and I am doing everything perfectly, you guys don’t even care and when I am (laughs) doing everything wrong and you guys want me to do everything for you” and that was really my recollection of that time, and there’s another story too.

When I go out for the match on RAW, I think it was the night before RAW, I had to go out for something with the Miz, and I got yelled at by the Ring Announcer because I came to the ring and I kind of did like a front flip into the ring and you are supposed to be quiet and respectful and kind of low-key, and I was just having fun and I didn’t really care. It’s funny, I told this story before once, when I was younger and everybody yelled at the ring announcer why would you yell at TJ? But he was right and I was doing everything wrong. So that’s really what I remember because the next night when I wrestled Sheamus, which was the match that you mentioned the referee walked with me to the ring and he held my hand so that I wouldn’t do anything.

Q: A lot of wrestlers have prematch rituals, like Rey Mysterio who says a quick prayer before every match. Do you have any sort of prematch ritual that you go through every night?

TJP: Not – not a lot. Part of the way I have always perceived training for example, just for wrestling in general, our career is so unpredictable, our schedule is unpredictable, you never know what time of night your match is going to be, you never know what day of the week you are going to wrestle on, and it can kind of happen at any time, what type of match you are going to do can happen at any time, and often we don’t even know till 3 or 4 in the afternoon of that day if we are even wrestling, so it can be very spontaneous.

So the way that I started training, was kind of late at night so that my body’s conditioned at any time, like 9 to midnight that I have to be active. Part of that spontaneity is how I view prematch rituals, so I don’t have a lot, because, I could be just sitting here on Skype, it’s not going to happen now obviously, (laughs) but it could be “you are going to wrestle a match” and I could just put on my stuff right now and go to the ring if I needed to. But of the things I do, if I am going to listen to music, I will listen to Michael Jackson, because I grew up on Michael Jackson.

I was raised Catholic, so I do pray, though usually, it’s just a moment of reflection. Usually, I find a quiet place and I kneel down and I sit for a couple of second and I think, like when I was homeless in Florida, like when I had nothing and there was a time I had everything and it ended up that I lost it all. I think of that for a minute before I go out, just so that I can remind myself how appreciative I should be of what I have. Because it helps me to think when I am out there. You know, a lot of times, I just do what I do with a clear mind. I don’t really get adrenaline or nervous or anything like that. So a lot of the times when I am out there, I am pretty calm.

Q: Do you have a message you want to give to your fans?

TJP: I would like to thank everyone who is wrestling and for watching and for following, because, without them, there would be no me.

If any quotes from this interview are used please H/T Fox Sports Asia.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)