WWE 2K19 ‘New Moves’ DLC released 

The ‘New Moves’ DLC pack for WWE 2K19 has dropped for the Xbox One, PS4, and PC versions of the game, bringing an arsenal of over 50 new moves for players to use.

Some of the new moves popularized by stars include the Atomic Drop into Double Leg Combo by Jeff Hardy, the Exploder vs. Opponent on the Apron by Tyler Bate, and the Slingshot X-Factor by 205 Live’s Mustafa Ali, among others.

New signature moves brought into the game include the Claymore and Zig Zag combo, Finn Balor’s Springboard Sling Blade, Sarah Logan’s Kentucky Knee.

You can also pull off the Assisted Twist of Fate, Avalanche Splash & Side Effect Combo, and even the Senton & Leg Drop Combo popularized by Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt.

Alongside the bevy of new moves headlining the DLC, new taunts have also been made available that will be perfect to use right after you drop the new moves on your opponents.

The DLC pack is available for purchase at $3.99, but those who already own the WWE 2K19 Season Pass can download it without any additional cost.