With the McMahon’s announcing that they would be taking hands-on control of both shows, one of the big questions going into this week’s episode of SmackDown Live is the future of the SmackDown Live General Manager. Read on for full WWE SmackDown Results.

Preview

Paige’s future

What will the McMahon’s decide regarding Paige’s future as SmackDown General Manager? It looks a little unlikely that Paige’s role will remain the same. The question is whether the McMahon’s will decide to replace Paige or if they decide to keep her on in a diminished role.

Asuka’s reign as champion begins

Asuka left WWE TLC with the SmackDown Women’s title on her shoulder following a gruelling main event. Even though a little help from Ronda Rousey decided the match in Asuka’s favour, the ‘Empress of Tomorrow’ more than held her own during the match. Her reign starts on SmackDown Live tonight.

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair respond to Ronda Rousey

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will not be in a good mood come SmackDown. Ronda Rousey cost them both the match and it will be interesting to see how they react.

WWE SmackDown results will be updated when the show begins…