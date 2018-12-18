Full WWE RAW results from Christmas Eve tapings (Spoilers)

Soon after RAW’s 17th December episode ended, the filming began for the 24th December episode of Monday Night RAW. Read on for full WWE RAW Results.

Elias began the show, wearing his Santa Hat. He sang and insulted Lashley, whom he was facing next.

Elias vs. Bobby Lashley w/Lio Rush in a Miracle on 34th Streetfight

Elias faced Lashley in a messy match, where the two used the Christmas objects, including tables of foods, and Legos which were treated like tacks in the bout. Elias dumped Lashley on the tacks and Lio Rush on the food. Elias ended the match by defeating Lashley by hitting him with a huge Cello.

Result: Elias defeated Bobby Lashley

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable (C) vs. The Revival for the WWE Tag Team Championship

For the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship match, Roode and Gable defeated The Revival after a series of near falls and an overall fast-paced good match.

Result: Chad Gable and Bobby Roode defeated The Revival to retain the WWE Tag Team Championships.

Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor vs. Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre predicted in a promo that he would be in the main event of WrestleMania before the match started. Balor was the heavy favourite and he won out in the end, defeating Ziggler with a Coup de Grace. Ziggler was confronted by an enraged McIntyre after the match, but Ziggler attacked him and got the upper hand before leaving.

Result: Finn Balor defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Mickie James and Dana Brooke and Alicia Fox vs. Sasha Banks and Ember Moon and Bayley

The Six-Woman tag team was a fun match which saw Bayley pick up the win for her team by hitting Mickie James with a Bayley to Belly.

Result: Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Ember Moon defeated Mickie James, Dana Brooke, and Alicia Fox.

Paul Heyman Segment

Paul Heyman came out and after his own rendition of Silent Night, where he implied Brock Lesnar would defeat Strowman at the Royal Rumble, he cut a promo on the same. Strowman came out and made Heyman wear antlers and a red nose, before telling him that Lesnar would ‘Get These Hands’.

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women’s Championship

Natalya faced Ronda Rousey in a match which saw the two friends placed against each other in the battle for the title. Natalya and Rousey put on a rousing technical performance which was appreciated by the WWE Universe. Natalya locked in the Sharpshooter, but Rousey would reverse with the Armbar and force Natalya to have to tap out.

After the match, Rousey helped her friend to the back.

Result: Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya and retained the RAW Women’s Championship

Heath Slater vs. Jinder Mahal

The two former 3MB members faced off against each other, which saw the Singh Brothers interfere. This gave Slater the win. Santa had come out earlier, and he came into the ring to help Heath Slater. He hit Jinder Mahal with a gore, revealing he was actually Rhyno.

Result: Heath Slater defeated Jinder Mahal via Disqualification

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin

In the main event of the night, Seth Rollins faced the former RAW General Manager, Baron Corbin. After a good back and forth action, Rollins reversed the End of Days to hit Corbin with a Stomp, picking up the win.

Result: Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin