A couple of weeks ago on WWE RAW, then General Manager Baron Corbin forced Heath Slater to go one-on-one with tag-team partner Rhyno with the loser set to be fired. Slater won the match which led to Rhyno being sacked in storyline.

With General Manager Baron Corbin gone, Rhyno made his return on RAW. A Santa Claus was there to spread Christmas cheer during the taping. During Heath Slater’s match against Jinder Mahal, the Singh Brothers interfered leading to the DQ.

As they attacked Slater, the Santa Claus came out to make the save. This Claus turned out to be the ‘Manbeast’ making his return to WWE RAW.