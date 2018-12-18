Last night on WWE RAW, the McMahon family announced that the days of “absentee management” are over before proceeding to put the final nail in Baron Corbin’s run as RAW General Manager. What does that mean for WWE SmackDown GM Paige?

Why Paige needs to remain SmackDown General Manager

With the McMahon’s at the forefront now and seemingly taking a more hands-on approach, one unlikely casualty could be Paige. In my opinion, this will be a huge mistake.

Paige is not only beloved among fans, but she’s also taken to her role as WWE SmackDown General Manager like a fish to water from the moment she took the position. I would also argue that Paige is the best babyface General Manager WWE have had this decade.

Apart from the fact that Paige has been great in her role as General Manager, another more important reason will be oversaturation. With the McMahon’s running both shows, it threatens to destroy what keeps the two shows essentially separate. The huge con of this angle remains the same – this change isn’t really a change.

The best way to go forward is Paige is replaced

The best way to proceed if WWE does replace Paige would be to work towards a Triple H vs Shane McMahon on the road to WrestleMania. Fans have speculated over the years that there is heat between Triple H and Shane McMahon and if WWE works towards that angle, WWE could have one of its marquee ‘Mania matches right here.

What did you think of Vince McMahon’s big announcement on RAW? Should WWE keep Paige as SmackDown General Manager? Sound off in the comments below.