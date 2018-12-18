The dark match before this week’s episode of WWE RAW saw former tag-team partners Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder face off.

Neither of the former Hype Bros has had much television time on RAW recently. The dark match saw Ryder get an upset win over his former tag-team partner.

There were no tapings for WWE Main Event either or a post-RAW dark match as WWE pre-taped their Christmas Eve episode of RAW tonight itself.

We’ll have the full spoilers from the December 24th episode of RAW as soon as they’re available and will have Ronda Rousey defend her RAW Women’s Championship against Natalya.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)