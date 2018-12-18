Kevin Owens has been out since October after undergoing knee surgery. Owens was written off television after getting hammered by Bobby Lashley on RAW.

During WWE RAW, WWE announced Kevin Owens’ impending return with a promo video although no definite date has been set for it.

WWE fans were worried that Owens’ injury would keep him out of WrestleMania season but it looks like KO could be back as soon as the Royal Rumble in late January.

Kevin Owens is a former WWE Universal Champion. He’s also a former US, Intercontinental and NXT Champion. His memorable main roster debut saw him fud with John Cena. Since then, Owens has established himself as one of the top guys amongst WWE’s new era of stars.

Before moving back to RAW earlier this year, Owens was feuding with Shane McMahon on SmackDown Live. Owens and best friend Sami Zayn ended up having to move to RAW after being fired.