This week’s episode of WWE RAW saw a new opportunity for the Women’s division in WWE. In the opening segment where the McMahon family promised a shakeup in WWE programming where they would give the WWE Universe more of what they wanted.

Stephanie McMahon helped to determine the next contender for Ronda Rousey’s RAW Women’s Championship. She announced that the women would take part in an eight-woman Gauntlet Match where the winner would become the next challenger for Rousey’s Women’s Championship.

Bayley started the match and beat Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke to start things off, but her run came to a stop against Mickie James. James went on to face Moon, who was able to beat her. Moon, in turn, was defeated by the next entrant, Natalya.

Natalya next faced a familiar opponent in Ruby Riott, and defeated her, before finally facing the last member of the gauntlet match, Sasha Banks.

In a huge ending to the Gauntlet Match, Natalya defeated Sasha Banks by making her tap out. As a result of the win, Natalya will go on to face her best friend, Ronda Rousey on the Christmas Eve edition of WWE RAW for the Women’s Championship.

After her win, Rousey and Natalya celebrated her win together.