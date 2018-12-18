WWE RAW started off with a huge promise from the McMahon family to change up WWE programming. In their announcement, the McMahons also promised that new fresh faces would be a regular part of WWE. Within an hour of the announcement, it appears they have already delivered with 6 new call-ups announced from NXT.

The six stars announced on WWE RAW to come up from NXT included some of the top stars of NXT. Lars Sullivan had already been hyped, so it came as no surprise. Another star among the six which was no surprise at all was Nikki Cross. Cross had already performed on SmackDown Live and took part in house shows.

👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 👀 UP NEXT: Let's take a look at some NEW Superstars that are set to arrive in @WWE very, very soon… #RAW pic.twitter.com/Vj9vUPbTZA — WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2018

The other four stars were another addition to the Women’s Divison as Lacey Evans joined the main roster. Two of the additions will be joining the WWE Tag Team Division in the form of Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight’s Heavy Machinery.

The final addition to the main roster was EC3. Despite not having had the best NXT run. EC3’s ability is beyond any question.

With these six stars on the main roster, the face of the wrestling could very well change in the coming weeks.