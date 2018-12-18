Daniel Bryan was interviewed by Mike Rome and Cathy Kelly ahead of TLC yesterday and the WWE Champion cut on the best promos in not only modern WWE, but arguably WWE history. Bryan also teased unveiling a new version of the WWE Championship on SmackDown.

After taking a shot at Rome and Kelly for wearing inorganic cotton and pushing consumerism, Bryan threatened to make a huge change to his WWE Championship title belt itself:

“I am going to take this leather belt that was made from a skinned cow, that I like to name Daisy, and I’m going to replace it with something sustainable, something better and the new Daniel Bryan is gonna create a new world that these people don’t have a part of.”

You can check out the full interview with Daniel Bryan below:

Following his promo, Bryan successfully defended his WWE Championship against former Champion AJ Styles at TLC. It will be interesting to see if Bryan go through with his promise on SmackDown.

