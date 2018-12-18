After a week of rampant speculation, Vince McMahon finally returned to Monday Night RAW. Vince McMahon came out in the opening segment of RAW to a huge babyface pop from the crowd. He was followed out by the rest of the McMahon family — Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Shane McMahon.

Upon coming out, the four of them addressed the WWE Universe talking about the recent rumours. They admitted that they had not been doing their jobs properly. They promised that this was going to change now, and in the coming weeks, things would be changing on both WWE RAW and SmackDown Live.

They promised the WWE Universe fresh faces, fresh feuds and matchups, and a whole new WWE. The WWE Universe seemed to be the focus of their promo, saying that they would be getting exactly what they wanted.

"As of now, the four of us will be taking back Monday Night #RAW." –@TripleH pic.twitter.com/ubF3PBKlhd — WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2018

One thing the McMahon family seemed to hint at was that they would be in charge of RAW and SmackDown Live themselves. They would be overseeing the shows themselves to ensure that there would be no absentee management.

It appears the McMahons are taking back their show.