The WWE RAW after TLC is a particularly interesting one. Vince McMahon is set to return and “shake things up” and this could mean a number of things. We go in knowing that Baron Corbin is no longer General Manager of RAW and that should be a breath of fresh air in itself. Read on for full WWE RAW Results.

Mr. McMahon’s announcement

This is the big one going in. What will Mr. McMahon’s announcement on WWE RAW be? It could be anything from him debuting a couple of new stars, a Royal Rumble related announcement or maybe even if his retirement if rumors are to be believed.

The next RAW General Manager

With Baron Corbin gone, who will Mr. McMahon name as RAW General Manager? Will he just reinstate someone new or will Vince throw a curveball and name someone like Hulk Hogan as RAW GM?

Ziggler vs Balor

Dolph Ziggler may have inadvertently helped Finn Balor win at WWE TLC, but the two of them got into a war of words backstage and are now booked to face each other tonight on WWE RAW.

WWE RAW Results will be updated when the show begins…

WWE RAW Results begins:

McMahon segment:

The Chairman, Vince McMahon, is out (mostly to a pop, mixed in with boos) and invites his daughter Stephanie McMahon out to the ring. More boos.

And then they invite Triple H out to the ring and the place goes beserk.

But they’re not done yet. Shane McMahon is out next and again, the audience pops big. All the McMahons (and HHH, who’s practically a McMahon now) are out in the ring.

The four of them promise the audience that WWE will be a new product from now on. That the product will be catered to what the audience wants going forward. That they’re taking back control of RAW – but that the audience will be the Authority.

This seems to be well received (if indeed it represents a corner turned).

And then Baron Corbin comes out * BOOS *.

And former RAW GM elect (if that’s even a thing) voices his displeasure over what he went through at TLC, and says that it just wasn’t fair.

He then tries to voice his thoughts to the 3 McMahons and one Triple H, but the crowd just wouldn’t allow him to speak, repeatedly cutting him off with vociferous boos.

Finally, he manages to voice his thoughts (amidst chants of ‘you suck!) on TLC, saying that it wasn’t fair that Strowman was out there with a bevy of Superstars who stacked the numbers against him – and that he should still be RAW GM.

The Authority convenes and announces that he will be reinstated as RAW GM as long as he beats this man (pointing to the back) and that match is right now.

Out comes Kurt Angle, and before the Authority leaves, Stephanie McMahon also invites special guest referee Heath Slater out to the ring.

As Angle and Corbin mix it up, Triple H pops out again and announces that this match is a handicap match – and Bobby Roode’s music hits and out come the RAW Tag Team Champions Roode & Gable along with Apollo Crews.

So basically, it’s a free for all now as the Superstars starts victimizing Corbin…and Shane McMahon comes out to announce that this match is now a No DQ match.

That allows everyone to pick up a chair to attack Corbin (while Heath Slater – the referee – starts stomping down on him) and beat him down.

Angle then hits the Angle Slam and pins Corbin. Straightforward 3 count.

Officially now, Baron Corbin will not be the RAW GM.

And even as the audience chants for tables, the Superstars actually go and retrieve one and proceed to put Corbin through it.

If this is indeed the start of a new audience centric era in the WWE, it’s been quite an emphatic start.

Finn Balor vs Dolph Ziggler

Balor and Ziggler seek to squash their beef (that developed rather quickly at TLC last night) on RAW.

Balor and Ziggler go back and forth, as expected, with both men getting in offence in what’s been a fast paced affair. Ziggler hits the Zig Zag on Balor and tries to pin him, kickout at 2 and a half.

McIntyre then walks down to the ring, but Ziggler spots him and intercepts him. Then Finn flies and takes out McIntyre again, for good measure.

That allows Ziggler to capitalize and hit a Fame-asser on Balor for another near fall.

But McIntyre recovers to get into the ring and takes both Balor and Ziggler out with vicious Claymore kicks, even as the match is sounded off.

Dean Ambrose is out next to talk about his IC Title victory at TLC

Ambrose talks about how he predicted that Rollins would spiral out of control at TLC and that he’s going to take everything away from him – and that the IC Title was just the beginning.

He then invites Rollins out to publicly announce that he (Ambrose, of course) is the better man. But Rollins doesn’t take the bait.

Ambrose then runs out of patience and announces a IC Title Open challenge for anyone NOT named Seth Rollins…and out comes Tyler Breeze.

🎶🎶🎶 Piercing eyes, and a chiseled jaw

This is panning out as hardly a one sided match as Breeze is taking the fight to Ambrose here. But eventually, after around 10 minutes of going back and forth, Dean Ambrose hits the Dirty Deeds on Breeze off the ropes to successfully defend his IC Title.

He then gets on the microphone and starts ripping on Rollins…but this time, the Architect’s music hits. But instead of coming in from the front like Ambrose expects, Rollins revels himself to be one of Ambrose’s SWAT team surrounding the ring and starts attacking him from the back.

As Ambrose bails, Rollins takes out the remainder of the SWAT guys too, to make a statement that he too can play mind games.

We then cut backstage, where Drake Maverick demands to Shane McMahon that AOP rematch Roode & Gable for the RAW Tag Titles. McMahon, however, announces a Fatal Fourway between AOP, Revival, B-Team and Lucha House Party where the winner gets a shot at the Titles.

Also, these NXT Superstars are going to come up to the main roster.

Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush segment

Lio Rush introduces the ‘almighty’ Bobby Lashley, who’s sitting in the middle of the ring with a broken guitar (the one that was broken over Elias’ back, no less) in his hands.

Then Lashley starts flexing his muscles and ends with showing the audience his bottom – at which point Elias crashes the party and smashes a guitar over Lashley’s back and gets out of the ring.

Lashley is back up to his feet and stares him down, as he backs up.

AOP vs B-Team vs Lucha House Party vs Revival in a Fatal Fourway number 1 contendership for the RAW Tag Team Titles

An entertaining match where all the teams get in offence, is capped off when the Revival hits the shatter machine on Bo Dallas to pick up the three count.

Revival are the next challengers for Roode and Gable’s Tag Team Titles!

Finally!

Ronda Rousey addresses the crowd

Ronda Rousey says that she warned Nia Jax she could kiss the right hand goodbye, that she warned Charlotte she would be the one to write the next chapter of their rivalry and that she warned Becky that she is the last person to be provoked.

She then goes on to say that a real champ shows up to defend her belt, and that she’s declaring an open challenge for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Then we cut to gorilla position where 8 women are clamouring with the production team to play their music so they can challenge Ronda.

Stephanie intervenes and brings all of them out to announce a 8-women Gauntlet match – where the winner will get a shot at Ronda’s title.

We kick off with the first match right away:

Alicia Fox vs Bayley.

Bayley wins after a long-ish match where Alicia gets in quite a bit of offence. Dana Brooke comes out next.

Dana Brooke vs Bayley.

It’s Dana who starts like a house on fire, getting in strong offence against Bayley, before she runs into a Bayley to Belly out of nowhere. Bayley wins.

Bayley vs Mickie James

The veteran Mickie James comes out next and take the attack to a clearly depleted Bayley. Bayley fights back valiantly, but it isn’t enough in the end as James hits the DDT to get the win.

Out next, is Ember Moon.

Mickie James vs Ember Moon.

Mickie James and Ember Moon go back and forth in a hard hitting contest, but Ember’s freshness proves to be too much at the end as she hits the Eclipse.

Mickie is done for. Ember progresses.

Natalya is out next.

Ember Moon vs Natalya.

This is a shortish match with Natalya reversing a roll up attempt by Ember Moon to get one of her own, and picking up the victory.

But her celebration is short lived as Riott Squad is out next. Seesh.

Natalya vs Ruby Riott

They pick where they left off last night at TLC (and in the weeks preceding) and go hard after each other. But in the end, it’s Natalya who manages to get the roll up for the victory.

Natalya beats Ruby Riott – and out comes Sasha Banks as the final entrant in the Gauntlet match.

Natalya vs Sasha Banks

Natalya and Sasha Banks put on a solid match, with both coming close to getting the job done with their respective submission moves.

But neither get it done the first time around, and the match continues in its hard hitting vein. Eventually, Natalya reverses Sasha’s DDT attempt and locks in the Sharpshooter again.

Sasha is forced to tap out, leaving Natalya the only woman standing in the Gauntlet match.

Natalya will go on to face Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women’s Championship next week on RAW.

Even as Natalya celebrates her victory, Ronda Rousey comes out to the ring to congratulate her. They hug – a tad awkwardly – and Ronda shakes her hand.

The friends will do battle for the Title next week!