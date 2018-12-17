WWE TLC ended with an incredible main event with Becky Lynch defending the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in the first-ever women’s WWE TLC match.

The brutal match ended with Asuka winning following interference from Ronda Rousey. Rousey pushed Charlotte and Lynch off the ladder to set up her future programmes with the two women and as revenge for past beatings at the hands of them.

ALSO READ: 5 Announcements Vince McMahon can make on RAW after WWE TLC

WWE posted the following video of what happened after the cameras stopped rolling. The fans continued chanting for Becky Lynch until she left the arena.