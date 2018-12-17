As announced ahead of WWE TLC, Vince McMahon will be back on WWE RAW tonight to make a huge announcement and “shake things up”.

There’s a rumor going around that Vince McMahon may retire from WWE tonight to focus on the XFL which restarts in 2020. How likely is it that Mr. McMahon will retire from WWE tonight? Highly unlikely.

If Vince did have plans to step away at least for real and not just in storyline, it would probably be done gradually and not suddenly announced on live television because of a dip in ratings.

So, what could Vince McMahon to shake things up?

First of all, Baron Corbin is no longer GM after WWE TLC. Vince could fire Kurt Angle and appoint a new General Manager in his place.

Secondly, it is unlikely that a new WWE Draft will be announced at this point of the year, this close to the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season. However, we could see a couple of names from NXT make their main roster debut to shake things up.

Another announcement that Mr. McMahon could make would be something major related to the Royal Rumble. In 2016, Roman Reigns defended the WWE Universal Championship in the Royal Rumble match. Something similar could be in the works as WWE look to start 2019 with a bang.

Although retirement seems unlike, it does look like WWE could have something big in the works for tonight.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)