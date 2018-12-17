WWE Superstars React To WWE TLC 2018

With WWE TLC now over, let’s take a quick look at some post-TLC reactions on social media.
WWE TLC ended with Asuka winning her first title on the main roster, with a little help from RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. A number of WWE personalities reacted to Asuka’s win and the incredible TLC main event on Twitter including Triple H.
For her, it was never about a streak or a number, it was about proving she was the best of every division she was ever a part of. Tonight, after a brutal #WWETLC match, the Empress of Tomorrow is the Champion of Today. Congratulations @WWEAsuka. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/flIgmYMjEg
— Triple H (@TripleH) December 17, 2018
Congratulations to the ladies of smackdown. Tearing the house down and @WWEAsuka becoming the NEW smackdown women’s champion!! 🔥🔥 @WWE
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 17, 2018
Congratulations to @WWEAsuka!!! #WWETLC 🙌🏽🙌🏽
— MELLA I$ MONEY (@CarmellaWWE) December 17, 2018
Hell yeah! What a Main Event! 💪 congrats ladies, way to steal the show! #WWETLC ❤️
— Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 17, 2018
A number of WWE Superstars also reacted to Baron Corbin being ousted as the General Manager of RAW including Braun Strowman:
…and to think I beat you without lifting an arm. Next stop is #RoyalRumble … @BrockLesnar is gonna get these hands!!! #WWETLC #MonsterAmongSlings
— Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) December 17, 2018
— Apollo (@WWEApollo) December 17, 2018
Finn Balor also took a shot a Drew McIntyre after his huge win at WWE TLC:
Drew kneeling before the match,
He was flat on his back after it! pic.twitter.com/6aW9GApq7K
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) December 17, 2018
A number of former WWE Superstars and legends also chimed in with their thoughts:
Regardless of push, promotion or promise, I’ve never seen @AliciaFoxy give anything less than 110%.
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 17, 2018
Women's wrestling is the best it's ever been, and it's only going to get better.
After that #WWETLC, I fully expect the women to MAIN EVENT #WRESTLEMANIA! @wwe #blockthehate
— nodaysoff FRED ROSSER III (@realfredrosser) December 17, 2018