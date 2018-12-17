WWE Superstars React To WWE TLC 2018

With WWE TLC now over, let’s take a quick look at some post-TLC reactions on social media.

WWE TLC ended with Asuka winning her first title on the main roster, with a little help from RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. A number of WWE personalities reacted to Asuka’s win and the incredible TLC main event on Twitter including Triple H.

For her, it was never about a streak or a number, it was about proving she was the best of every division she was ever a part of. Tonight, after a brutal #WWETLC match, the Empress of Tomorrow is the Champion of Today. Congratulations @WWEAsuka. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/flIgmYMjEg — Triple H (@TripleH) December 17, 2018

Congratulations to the ladies of smackdown. Tearing the house down and @WWEAsuka becoming the NEW smackdown women’s champion!! 🔥🔥 @WWE — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) December 17, 2018

Hell yeah! What a Main Event! 💪 congrats ladies, way to steal the show! #WWETLC ❤️ — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) December 17, 2018

A number of WWE Superstars also reacted to Baron Corbin being ousted as the General Manager of RAW including Braun Strowman:

…and to think I beat you without lifting an arm. Next stop is #RoyalRumble … @BrockLesnar is gonna get these hands!!! #WWETLC #MonsterAmongSlings — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) December 17, 2018

Finn Balor also took a shot a Drew McIntyre after his huge win at WWE TLC:

Drew kneeling before the match,

He was flat on his back after it! pic.twitter.com/6aW9GApq7K — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) December 17, 2018

A number of former WWE Superstars and legends also chimed in with their thoughts:

Regardless of push, promotion or promise, I’ve never seen @AliciaFoxy give anything less than 110%. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) December 17, 2018