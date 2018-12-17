WWE |

WWE Superstars React To WWE TLC 2018

With WWE TLC now over, let’s take a quick look at some post-TLC reactions on social media.

WWE TLC ended with Asuka winning her first title on the main roster, with a little help from RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. A number of WWE personalities reacted to Asuka’s win and the incredible TLC main event on Twitter including Triple H.

 

A number of WWE Superstars also reacted to Baron Corbin being ousted as the General Manager of RAW including Braun Strowman:

Finn Balor also took a shot a Drew McIntyre after his huge win at WWE TLC:

 

A number of former WWE Superstars and legends also chimed in with their thoughts:

Comments