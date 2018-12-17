The main event of WWE TLC 2018 saw Charlotte Flair and Asuka face Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat TLC Match. The three women battled for the SmackDown Women’s Title, with each one of them trying to gain dominance in the ring. However, the outcome was something no one expected.

In one of the most epic moments of the night, Lynch put Charlotte and Asuka on the commentary table. She then got on top of the ladder and jumped onto Charlotte with a leg drop, while Aska managed to get out of the way. Asuka tried to take advantage by going for the title but was stopped when Lynch managed to get back in.

Charlotte Flair sent Asuka through the barricade with a Spear and then came back in to stop Lynch as well. She managed to put Becky Lynch through a table on the outside but was then stopped from retrieving the title Asuka entered the ring. Lynch placed a ladder to the side and climbed to the top.

The unthinkable happened, when Ronda Rousey came to the ring and dumped both Becky Lynch and Charlotte to the outside along with their ladder.

This left the coast clear for Asuka, who climbed to the top and retrieved the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Asuka is the new SmackDown Women’s Champion.