WWE TLC News: Heath Slater says goodbye to his referee stripes

Heath Slater had a good night at WWE TLC 2018. After weeks of being under the thumb of Baron Corbin, he was finally able to get some retribution. Slater hit Corbin with a punch earlier in the night when the locker room came together to oust Corbin.

Slater had been forced to perform as a referee by Corbin, instead of performing as a RAW Superstar. He was made to cheat on behalf of Corbin and almost cost Rollins the Intercontinental Title in the go-home show on RAW.

Now that Corbin has finally been defeated at WWE TLC, it spells good news for Slater. This means he can finally say goodbye to the referee stripes, which is exactly what he did as soon as he got backstage.

In an interview, he talked about how happy he was, and took off his referee t-shirt and threw it to the camera person. It appears he will go back to being a normal Superstar.