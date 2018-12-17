Dean Ambrose turned on his Shield-brother Seth Rollins on the night Roman Reigns left the WWE. Ambrose challenged Rollins for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WWE TLC.

The match went back and forth for the most part, with both men bringing their A-game. Although this match could have used a stipulation, both men did what they could to make it clear how heated this feud was.

Rollins was in top form as usual but his ‘knee gave out’ while trying to hit a Sunset Flip Powerbomb. Rollins did his best to recover but kept selling the knee. He tried to follow it up with a superkick despite his knee issue but struggled to get any momentum together.

The two men traded right hands before colliding in the middle of the ring and going down at the same time.

After both men were up, Rollins looked to have recovered a bit but ended up slipping as he went for another high-risk move. Ambrose blocked the superplex and sent him crashing into the top rope. Rollins followed with a Ripcord Knee for a nearfall.

When @TheDeanAmbrose sets a target, he knows exactly how to hit it. Could he be closing in on dethroning #ICChampion @WWERollins?! #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/cWMVDtrqFr — WWE (@WWE) December 17, 2018

The match was a brawl by this point. As Rollins went to hit a superkick, Ambrose held his fist out. Rollins hesitated for a moment but the brawl continued at ringside. Rollins followed it up with a running powerbomb against the barricade at ringside.

Rollins went for the Curbstomp to finish the match off but Ambrose hit the Dirty Deeds and covered Rollins for the 3-count to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion.