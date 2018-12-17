WWE TLC News: Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles, who won?

The New Daniel Bryan faced AJ Styles at WWE TLC 2018, defending his WWE Championship. Bryan’s heel turn in the lead up to Survivor Series had taken everyone by surprise. Styles had been the victim of the surprise, however, and heading into TLC, he wanted to return to favour.

The match between Styles and Daniel Bryan was more like a fight, with the style being akin to a New Japan match. The hard-hitting style of offence saw both sides try to punish the other, as they emptied their entire arsenal of moves. Daniel Bryan focused his offence on Styles’ ribs which he had managed to injure during the course of the match, while Styles focused on Bryan’s knee. The entire match was extremely brutal.

The victory when it came, was sudden. Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm, but Bryan was able to dodge it. Instead, Styles’ attempt at a roll-up was reversed, and Bryan was able to come away with the win at WWE TLC.