WWE TLC News: Ronda Rousey vs Nia Jax, who won?

RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey faced Nia Jax at WWE TLC. Nia Jax’s partner in crime, Tamina, was at ringside for this one.

Ronda Rousey started strong and locked in an early armbar on Jax. Nia powered out of it, got to her feet and powerbombed Rousey. Jax continued growing in confidence as the match continued and she worked on Rousey’s arm and shoulder, trying to take the armbar out of play.

Rousey tried to lock in the armbar again but Jax slammed her into the barricade. Rousey looked deadweight at this point as Nia rolled her into the ring.

Jax looked to hit a second powerbomb but Rousey reversed it with a hurracanrana before sending Nia shoulder first into the ring post. The champ followed it up with a crossbody from the top rope and out to the floor.

Rousey followed it with a nasty looking knee strike followed by a Superman Punch. She went to follow it up with another crossbody from the top rope but Jax reversed it into a Samoan Drop. Rousey kicked out at two and a half.

Nia Jax went to follow it up with a Samoan Drop from the top rope but Rousey broke free and hit her with a sunset flip powerbomb.

Jax went to reply with a right hook but Rousey locked in the armbar for the win. Ronda Rousey retained the RAW Women’s Championship.