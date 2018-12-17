WWE TLC News: Daniel Cormier reportedly at TLC

UFC Champion Daniel Cormier is expected to appear tonight at WWE TLC as reported by Wrestlezone. Multiple reports have stated that Cormier could appear seated at ringside at some point during the show. While his role remains unknown, Cormier’s appearance will surely make some buzz.

Cormier previously confirmed that he’s scheduled for a tryout as a commentator for WWE after his fight at UFC 230 in October. Dave Meltzer previously noted that FOX wanted the UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion to be a commentator for SmackDown Live next year. This is part of FOX’s initiative to include more sports-related personalities into the show for their FOX Sports lineup of programming.

Cormier recently postponed his commentator tryout after UFC 230 but he said he’ll revisit the opportunity in the future. He has said in previous interviews that he’s a huge wrestling fan but doesn’t want to be an in-ring competitor. If the reports turned out to be true, it might change everything for Cormier. If you remember, Cormier previously challenged Brock Lesnar to a fight. And, well, Lesnar’s the current WWE Universal Champion alothough he won’t be at WWE TLC.

(Photo credit: UFC.com)