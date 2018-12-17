WWE TLC News: Rey Mysterio shocks Randy Orton at WWE TLC

Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton continued their feud at WWE TLC. Orton had introduced brutality into the feud, making it personal and even ripping off Rey Mysterio’s mask after assaulting him with a steel chair.

The match saw Rey Mysterio with his innovative offence, where he slid out on a Steel Chair to hit Randy Orton with a splash along with the chair.

However, Orton continued his brutal offence and made sure that the audience was squirming in their seats. Orton focused on Mysterio’s leg for much of the match. He rained down slow methodical steel chair shots on his opponent.

What Orton was not prepared for, was Mysterio’s fast-paced moves.

Rey Mysterio hit Orton with a flipping hurricanrana pinning roll, which saw him pick up the 3-count on Orton before The Viper could understand what was happening. In the end, Randy Orton’s brutality was no match for Mysterio’s fast-paced athleticism.

Mysterio beat a hasty retreat, not sticking around in the ring to allow Orton to get his bearings.