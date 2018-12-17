WWE TLC News: Kurt Angle returns and help oust Baron Corbin

The WWE TLC Match between Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin was always going to have some sort of interference. However, no one expected quite this sort of interference. Each of the Superstars that Baron Corbin had wronged as the RAW General Manager faced him down with steel chairs. One of the Superstars who made his presence felt in the match? The Former General Manager of Raw, Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle had been harassed by Corbin during his entire run as the RAW General Manager. Corbin was responsible in a big way for Angle’s ‘vacation’ from the position of General Manager. So when Angle got an opportunity to take revenge, he grasped it at WWE TLC.

Kurt Angle came out with a steel chair of his own when Corbin was trying to beat a hasty retreat. Chair shots and an Angle Slam in the ring later, and Corbin was dealt with. Strowman was able to cover Corbin, while Slater counted the pinfall to become the Number 1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship.