The match started with us not knowing if Strowman would be showing up. As referee Heath Slater was almost done counting to 10, Strowman’s music hit and he came out with one arm in a sling.

Strowman took the mic and announced that it was a TLC match so it was No DQ. He invited a number of WWE Superstars out from the back to get their revenge on Corbin. Apollo Crews, Finn Balo, Roode and Gable came out.

After the did a number on Corbin, Slater took off his referees shirt and attacked him. As Corbin tried to run away, Kurt Angle’s music hit.

WWE TLC Results, Live Updates, Video highlights

Corbin got packed back into the ring and totally destroyed. Angle hit an Angle Slam and Balor finished him off with the Coup de Grace. Strowman then pinned Corbin and it’s all over. Braun Strowman faces Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble.