The Bar defended their titles against two of the best tag-teams in the world – The Usos and The New Day – at WWE TLC. New Day were represented by Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in the match.

The Bar started the match like a machine, trading tags and staying on top. They isolated Xavier Woods in their corner and continued to double team him repeatedly.

The Bar continued to dominate until Jimmy Uso tagged himself in. The action sort of broke down at this point as Jimmy Uso hit a crossbody to Kofi Kingston as Cesaro tried to hit him with a vertical suplex.

Cesaro then hit a move off the top rope and broke up Jimmy Usos attempted pinfall. He followed it up with the Cesaro Swing to Kingston.

As the match continued, Woods almost pinned Sheamus after a flying elbow drop but the attempted pinfall was broken up.

Woods looked to hit Sheamus with a DDT from the apron but Cesaro distracted him. Sheamus hit Woods with the Brogue Kick to win and retain the titles for his team.